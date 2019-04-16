State extends STEP Program to repair more storm-damaged homes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good news for families affected by Hurricane Florence. Thanks to an extension of the STEP Program, more families will be able to repair their houses and return home.

The original Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power (STEP) Program wrapped up in early April with repairs completed on more than 2,100 homes.

- Advertisement -

The state is extending the program to 202 additional single-family homes in 12 counties.

The 202 homes included in the second phase of STEP applied for the original program but had slightly more damage.

To connect with a disaster case manager, Hurricane Florence survivors can email DCMNC@Endeavors.org or call one of two regional offices listed below: