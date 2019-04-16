‘What are you doing?’ Stephen Colbert throws jab at NC barbecue

NORTH CAROLINA (WFMY) — Late night host Stephen Colbert still isn’t doing himself any favors with North Carolina viewers.

Colbert recently doubled down on his proclaimed distaste for North Carolina barbecue. The comedian fired shots at NC’s precious pork during an interview with Wilkesboro native Zach Galifianakis last week on his show.

- Advertisement -

At one point, Colbert, who grew up in South Carolina, asks Galifianakis if he’s a “proud Tar Heel.”

“I’m more proud of being from North Carolina than you should be of being from South Carolina,” Galifianakis said. The comedian and movie star than pressed Colbert about whether he was biased against North Carolina.

Colbert said he was quite fond of the state as a whole, but not a fan of the barbecue, which is typically served with vinegar in the eastern parts of the state.

Related Article: Deadline extended again for STEP program for Florence home repairs

“They’re really mad at me down in North Carolina,” Colbert said. “I love North Carolinians. I love the Outer Banks. I love the mountains. I love everything about North Carolina other than that damn vinegar stuff that y’all put on the barbecue.”

“Perfectly fine, dry rub smoked barbecue and then you come in there and just p*** all over it with vinegar. What are you doing? What are you doing?”

Read more here.