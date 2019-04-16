Wolfpack slug their way past the Diamond Hawks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–North Carolina State pounded out 10 hits on Tuesday night at Brooks field as they beat UNCW in non-conference play, 14-7.

The Seahawks scored seven runs in the 5th and 6th inning, but it wasn’t enough. The Wolfpack scored at least two runs in four different innings to blow past UNCW in the first meeting this year between the two.

It was a big night offensively for Noah Bridges. He hit his first career grand slam in the 6th inning, finishing the evening going (2-4) with five RBI’s.

Gage Herring had a rough outing on the mound for the Seahawks. He lasted just 0.2 of an innings allowing three runs and giving up four runs. He took the loss to see his season record fall to now 0-5.

UNCW will now hit the road this weekend in conference play. The Seahawk will head up to Long Island to take on the Hofstra Pride for a three game series.