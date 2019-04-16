Woman reportedly choked daughter, burned dad with Hot Pocket

A Vermont woman is behind bars, accused of assaulting several family members and burning her father with a Hot Pocket.

Horry County police responded to a residence on Palm Road in the Horry County side of Murrells Inlet Sunday night.

- Advertisement -

The complainant reported that the family was in town for vacation, and that she and her husband have full custody of their three grandchildren. The woman said they also brought down their 30-year-old daughter, who is the biological mother of the woman’s three grandchildren.

Rebecca Silver’s 11-year-old daughter told police that on the drive down to Murrells Inlet, her mother was smoking marijuana in the car. When the 11-year-old told her grandmother, that’s what prompted the argument, according to the police report.

Read more here.