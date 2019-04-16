YWCA to host 34th Annual Women of Achievement Awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– International Women’s Day is Wednesday May 8th, and to celebrate the YWCA Lower Cape Fear will be hosting the 34th Annual Women of Achievement Awards.

Lauren Mcconville who is the Communications Manager of YWCA Lower Cape Fear sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory to discuss this years event.

The 34th Annual Women of Achievement Awards celebrates outstanding contributions and achievements of women and young leaders within our community. Over the years more than 400 women of achievement have been honored since 1985.

This year there are over 71 nominees from New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick, and Columbus Counties which is the highest number of nominees ever.

To learn more on this special event you can watch the full interview above.