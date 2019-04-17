Cacok invited to the Portsmouth Invitational

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The accolades continue to pile in for UNCW men’s basketball senior Devontae Cacok. He played in the Reese’s All-Star game, then went onto win the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship during the Final Four. Now, the senior will have the opportunity to play in the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational.

The PIT is the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the United States. The qualify for an invitation you have to be a college graduating senior. There will be tons of NBA scouts and front office personnel at the event in Virginia.

Cacok is just the fourth UNCW player to ever earn an invitation to the event. The last Seahawk to receive the honor was Brian Blizzard back in 2003.