Cadbury Eggs voted North Carolina’s favorite Easter candy

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) — The results are in and North Carolina has a favorite Easter candy, and it’s not Peeps!

According to RetailMeNot, residents in the Tar Heel state prefer Cadbury Eggs in their Easter baskets.

However, that’s not the top pick.

Roughly 32 percent of the 1,000 Americans surveyed said they prefer Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs. Jelly beans came in third.

The only states to select Peeps were Tennessee and Virginia.