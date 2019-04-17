Cape Fear Academy athletes on to the next level

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– College athletic signings continued throughout the area this afternoon. as cape fear academy had three student athletes sign their letters.

It’s been a banner year athletically for The Cape Fear Academy Hurricanes and now three more student athletes are headed to the college ranks.

Henry Murtagh signed his national letter of intent to play mens lacrosse for Stevens Institute of Technology. “I knew when I started playing lacrosse that I dont know, I loved it. An freshman year when I saw Tony Bachuro play, he only had good things to say about it. I just knew this was something that I wanted to do,” said Murtagh.

His teammate and classmate Preston Meehl will also play lacrosse at Rhodes College. “Its been big because my grandpa and my dad have been college athletes and its something I have wanted to do my whole life. So, this is a big moment for me,” said Mehhl.

Ethan Miles will continue his soccer career at Virginia Military Institute. “Its a dream come true all the hard work finally pays off and now its the next step. Next chapter in my life. Hopefully I can do very well at VMI and keep the generation of D1 soccer,” said Miles.

For the athletes that signed this afternoon it has been years in the making, and we wish them the best of luck.