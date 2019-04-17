Carolina Beach gelato shop scoops up wine and spirit infused treats

PLEASURE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — This may be your new summer treat. Would you like a little wine with that gelato? That’s exactly what one shop in Carolina Beach is offering.

Latella Gelato Smoothies and Coffee is serving wine and spirit infused gelato for those 21 and over.

Some flavors offered include banana daiquiri, mudslide, mango mimosa, raspberry plum sake, black raspberry Merlot, red peach sangria and more.



They do also offer non-alcoholic flavors like butter pecan bacon.

Latella is at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk and open year round.