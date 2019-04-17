Chase ends at South Brunswick High School

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — In the span of a few hours, law enforcement officers were at another high school in Brunswick County on Wednesday morning.

According to Brunswick County Schools Spokesman Daniel Seamans, around noon, a vehicle chase in Boiling Spring Lakes ended on the edge of South Brunswick High School.

Seamans said the driver was detained at his vehicle. Some perimeter fences were damaged but at no point were any students in danger.

We reached out to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office for more details, who referred us to Boiling Spring Lakes Police. We have left a message with the police chief.

Earlier this morning, Shallotte Police and the sheriff’s office were at West Brunswick High School for an overnight break-in. One man was arrested for that crime.