Crews fight 14-acre fire near Holly Shelter Game Lands

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Do you see smoke in Pender County? Crews are fighting a wildfire near the Holly Shelter Game Lands.

Bryan Haines with the NC Forest Service says a 14-acre blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon and is still burning.

As of 4:15 p.m., the fire was reportedly not contained.

Haines says seven tractors are putting lines in and a single engine air tanker is doing air drops.

Crews are directing traffic in and out of Pinnacle Parkway.

People in the area were reportedly told to be ready to evacuate if necessary.

