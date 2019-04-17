FEMA approves nearly $1.7M to repair damage to Onslow Memorial Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved nearly $1.7 million to repair damage to Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville as a result of Hurricane Florence.

High winds and rain caused roof and water damage throughout the 162-bed facility.

Repairs include a new roof which will have a higher puncture resistance and be able to withstand 165 mph winds.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state of North Carolina.

FEMA’s share for this project was more than $1.2 million.

The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments, and certain nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.