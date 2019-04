SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Acting Sunset Beach Mayor Mark Benton says he is appealing his DWI conviction.

Benton was arrested in April 2018 and was found guilty of DWI and driving left of center in July.

- Advertisement -

“I am ashamed and disgusted and I’m hoping to be acquitted,” Benton told WWAY in April 2018.

Benton also said the arresting officer no longer works for the Sunset Beach Police Department.

Benton has been filling in as Interim Mayor ever since Greg Weiss resigned in February.