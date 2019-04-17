Journey to Heal Ministries takes a stand against sexual assault

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Crystal Sutherland and Emily Parker from Journey to Heal Ministries stopped by WWAY to sit down and talk with Amanda Fitzpatrick about a very serious topic, sexual assault awareness. Journey to Heal Ministries has a vision to see the cycle of abuse broken and hope restored in the lives of all women who have experienced sexual trauma.

April is Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Prevention Month. Statistics reveal that 1 in 10 children in America will be sexually abused before they turn 18, and 1 in 3 women already have. Every 98 seconds someone in America has been sexually assaulted, and every ten minutes that someone is a child. At Journey to Heal Ministries it is believed that it doesn’t have to stay this way. It only takes one voice to ignite change and they want to encourage people in our community to be that voice in their generation!

To do this, they’re hosting two important events. The first is the #End1in10 Campaign, which launched on April 2nd and will be ongoing throughout the year. The campaign is all about educating people, both locally and nationwide, on the epidemic and impact of child sexual abuse in America, and equipping and encouraging them to use their voices to ignite change.

The second awareness event is the 1st Annual 5k/1Mile Hope Run, which is taking place both virtually and locally on Saturday, April 27th, at Brunswick Forest in Leland. Registration for the event is open now through April 26, on their website. Anyone can participate anywhere in the U.S! Teams are welcome and encouraged! There will be prizes, race swag, raffle items, good food and family fun to be had by all! This fun run is the first in the Rise Up Race Series benefiting three local nonprofits that empower women and children in our community. Everyone in the community is encourage to get involved at this special event.

To learn more on Journey to Heal Ministries you can watch the full interview above, and visit their website.