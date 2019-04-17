New Hanover baseball outlasts Heritage to claim Ashley tournament title

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover high school baseball team was tested once again on Wednesday night and passed with flying colors. The Wildcats took on (14-3) Heritage high school and after starting slow pulled out the 8-4 convincing win.

Heritage jumped out to the early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Huskies would never lead again. New Hanover scored six runs in the first four innings and cruised down the stretch adding two runs in the bottom of the 6th to secure the win.

- Advertisement -

New Hanover senior Alex Sniffen was named the tournament MVP. He went (6-10) during the tournament with five runs batted in. His efforts didn’t stop at the plate, on Tuesday, he struck out 10 in the 2-1 win over Ashley.

The Wildcats will be back on the diamond on Saturday afternoon when they host T.C. Roberson in non-conference play.