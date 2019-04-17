Police search for driver in downtown Wilmington hit-and-run

By
WWAY News
-
0
Surveillance photo of reported hit-and-run in downtown Wilmington on April 2, 2019. (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for a driver after they reportedly hit a car downtown earlier this month.

WPD says a dark blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with running boards and a white sticker on the rear windshield hit a car on April 2 and then drove away. The crash happened near 3rd & Dock streets.

- Advertisement -

A surveillance camera captured photos of the SUV leaving the scene.

Anyone with information call (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip

You Might Also Like