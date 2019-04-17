SC shooting suspect may be headed to NC with kidnapped woman

PICKENS, SC (WWAY/WSPA) — A man wanted in an early-morning shooting and kidnapping in South Carolina could be headed for Columbus County.

Pickens City Police Department is searching for Marco Vaught.

Police say Vaught kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Purry, and shot another victim around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The shooting victim later died, according to police.

Vaught is wanted on charges of murder and kidnapping. Police say he’s considered armed and dangerous. Vaught may be headed to Tabor City.

He was last seen with the victim in a black 2000 GMC Denali with NC license plate FLM9930.