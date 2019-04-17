Sol Pais, woman sought after alleged Columbine school threats, is dead

Sol Pais, the 18-year-old woman suspected of making threats towards Denver-area schools including Columbine High School, is dead, CBS News has confirmed. Investigators closed in on the teen Wednesday near the Echo Lake Lodge at the base of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County, the station reports. The circumstances of her death weren’t immediately clear.

The alleged threats led to the closure of school for more than half a million students on Colorado’s Front Range Wednesday.

The threats came days before the 20th anniversary of the deadly shooting at Columbine High School.

UPDATE: THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY. More information to follow shortly. #FindSol — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 17, 2019

