Troopers crack down on teen driving safety during statewide operation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The State Highway Patrol has concluded a week-long campaign held annually each year to combat fatal collisions involving teen drivers.

During Operation Drive to Live last week, troopers were out in full force monitoring driver behavior in and around school zones while offering educational programs to local high schools.

The operation is conducted around spring break and prom season, in hopes teen drivers will gain an understanding on the dangers associated with driving.

In 2018, the Highway Patrol investigated over 55,261 motor vehicle collisions involving drivers and passengers who were between the ages of 15–19. Of those collisions, 10,287 injuries were reported and 94 resulted in one or more fatalities.

This year, SHP performed 179 traffic safety presentations and patrolled 540 school zones throughout the week. The following statistics also reflect the efforts of SHP during the campaign.

Speeding 3,973 License Violations 1,248 Seat belt Violations 1,180 Child Seat Violations 127 DWI Under 21 34 Warnings 1,535

In Brunswick and New Hanover counties, 275 traffic and crime violations were issued during the operation. 95 of the violations were for speeding, 26 for people not wearing a seat belt, and dozens were cited for driving with a revoked license.