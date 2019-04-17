US astronaut to spend 11 months in space, set female record

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (AP) — A NASA astronaut will spend nearly a year at the International Space Station, setting a record for women.

Station astronaut Christina Koch will remain on board for about 11 months, until February. That approaches but doesn’t quite break Scott Kelly’s 340-day U.S. record. She knew before launching last month that her flight might stretch into 2020. She says it’s awesome.

- Advertisement -

Another NASA astronaut will also have an extended stay. Andrew Morgan will launch to the space station this summer for a nine-month mission — also considerably longer than the usual six months.

NASA announced the extended assignments this week.

Koch will break the record of 288 days for the longest single spaceflight by a woman at the end of December. Retired astronaut Peggy Whitson is the current record-holder.