Wilmington man pleads guilty to selling cocaine

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he sold drugs to informants working with police.

Leverne Pelzer, 40, pleaded guilty Wednesday in New Hanover County Superior Court to three counts of sale of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine.

Pelzer was sentenced to a minimum of five and a half years in prison.

On December 19, 2016, March 8, 2018, and April 7, 2018, informants working on behalf of the Wilmington Police Department purchased between 0.79 grams and 2.28 grams of cocaine from Pelzer at various locations in Wilmington.

Additionally, Pelzer was found with 0.2 grams of cocaine in his car in a separate offense on January 9, 2018.

Pelzer has been convicted of multiple drug offenses in the past.

“Defendants who continue to ignore the drug laws in this state and repeatedly engage in the sale of narcotics will be brought to justice,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said.

“Prosecuting violent criminals and career offenders will always be the top priorities of this office, and this defendant certainly falls into the latter of those categories,” District Attorney Ben David said.

Narcotics detectives with both the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated these cases.