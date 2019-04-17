Wilmington man who supplied cocaine to gang members sentenced

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man who sold cocaine to a gang is going to prison for six and a half years after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges.

According to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office, Rufus Lamar Parker pleaded guilty to six counts of distributing powder cocaine and other charges.

Parker is the fifth of six defendants to be sentenced in this case.

Parker supplied the Blood gang members with powder cocaine that they then turned into crack cocaine and sold in the Wilmington area.

He was arrested during Operation Tourniquet in 2017.