3 Seahawks to join Sharks this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three more UNCW baseball players will join the Wilmington Sharks this summer.

The Sharks say Mike Picollo, Kevin Mintz and Noah Bridges will join Noah’s brother Zachary Bridges, who the Sharks say plans to return this season.

Bridges hit .247 as a freshman on the Seahawks last season and has so far raised his batting average to .252 as a sophomore.

Mintz is currently a redshirt freshman with the Seahawks having sat out the 2018 season. He has made five appearances on the mound so far and has an ERA of 4.26. He also grew up in Wilmington and attended Ashley High School. He posted a 5-4 record in his career with the Eagles and recorded 120 strikeouts. In his senior year, he accomplished a strikeout to innings pitched ratio of two-to-one.

“It means a lot to me for my family to be able to make it to every single game and the support I receive from friends and family,” Mintz said in a news release.

Picollo was originally drafted by the Mets in the 33rd round of the 2018 draft directly out of Blue Valley North High School in Kansas, but he ultimately decided to keep his plans of playing for the Seahawks.

During his time at Blue Valley North, he posted a 2.67 career ERA and gained experience playing on the big stage as a Junior when he had the opportunity to pitch at Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Royals. He pitched a shutout in that game. He is currently redshirting this season with the Seahawks but is looking forward to getting back on the mound when the Sharks season begins.

“Sitting out this spring has given me the opportunity to work on a number of different things

and get a lot stronger in the weight room,” Piccolo said. “I am really excited to pitch again.”

The Sharks, a wood bat college summer team in the Coastal Plain League, open their season May 30 at Buck Hardee Field in Wilmington against Fayetteville. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.