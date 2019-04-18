5th Annual Leland Night Hunt hops into Easter weekend

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Easter weekend is officially underway and it is time for celebrations to begin, including Easter egg hunts! Even the adults got to have a little egg hunting fun Thursday night in Leland.

The adult only flashlight egg hunt was held Thursday night at the Leland Municipal Park.

Folks were encouraged to wear their best Easter outfits to hunt eggs in the dark.

The event included live music from a Motown band … adult beverages … and local food trucks! There was even a slower paced hunt available for those ages 50 and older called the master’s division. Operations Services Director Wyatt Richardson says they are always trying to have a variety of events for everyone.

“We try to offer some variety, so this is obviously catered to our adults. But we also have other events as well that are catered to our youth. So this Saturday we are going to have our egg hunt event at Northwest District Park for our teens, pre-teens, and toddler age folks,” said Richardson.

That family-friendly egg hunt will start at 10:00 a.m. at Northwest District Park in Leland.