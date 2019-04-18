Boil water advisory issued, stretch of Wrightsville Ave. closed after water main break

WILMINGTON, NC (CFPUA) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for about 150 customers as CFPUA crews work to repair a water main break near the 2400 block of Wrightsville Avenue.

The work also has resulted in the closure of Wrightsville Avenue between Independence Boulevard and Dawson Street to through traffic.

Eastbound traffic should take Dawson Street to Oleander Drive to Independence to return to Wrightsville Avenue. Westbound traffic should take Independence to Oleander to Dawson.

The closure is expected to last through today.

As a precaution, a boil water advisory has been issued for customers in the following areas:

All of Creek Apartments

All of Trolley Park Apartments

All Spofford Circle

All of Hill Street

All of Circle Street

2181 to 2522 Wrightsville Avenue

1890 to 2181 Dawson Street

CFPUA will issue notifications when the advisory is lifted.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. Alternatively, they may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.