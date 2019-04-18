Deadly motorcycle crash

A traffic stop turned into a deadly chase in New Hanover county on Tuesday.

According to the state highway patrol, a preliminary investigation revealed that around 10 p.m. a trooper attempted to stop a motorcyclist for a speeding violation on US-74 in New Hanover county.

Highway patrol says that the motorcyclist took off and a chase ensued. During the chase, highway patrol says the motorcyclist turned onto Kerr Avenue where there was roadwork.

Troopers said the motorcycle drove the wrong way in the northbound lane of Kerr Avenue and the pursuit ended. Troopers also say the motorcycle driver hit a piece of equipment on Kerr Avenue and died as a result of the crash.