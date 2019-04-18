Duke’s Zion Williamson delivers gender reveal dunk

DURHAM, NC (CNN) — As families continue to seek the most original way to do their gender reveal, having Zion Williamson on your side goes a long way.
Duke assistant Nolan Elingburg and his wife, Danielle, enlisted the freshman’s help during their baby announcement Wednesday.
The Blue Devils star dunked to reveal blue confetti—while the mascot also shot his own confetti—signifying that the couple will be having a boy. Watch below:
ZI????N SHUT DOWN THE GENDER REVEAL GAME. ????????????????
Congrats @NolanBurg & Danielle‼️???????? pic.twitter.com/JFu87Pocy4
— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 18, 2019
