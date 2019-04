BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —┬áThose flames you might have seen in Brunswick County Thursday morning were always under control.

Fire crews from Leland and Winnabow held a controlled burn Thursday morning in Leland. The burn was at a home on Village Rd. in Leland.

An official on site said firefighters try to set up these burns a couple times a year to give crews real-life experience fighting a fire.

The burn lasted for several hours Thursday morning, and into the afternoon.