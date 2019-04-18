Kids had an eggcellent time at the annual Eggventure at Halyburton Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Are your children feeling egg-venturous? If so, we hope you and your kiddos went to the 13th annual Halyburton Park Eggventure.

Each year on the Thursday before Easter, the Wilmington Parks and Recreation Department offers an opportunity to educate people about animals in our parks. The events also included face painting and of course an Easter egg hunt.

Halyburton Park’s supervisor Andy Fairbanks says this yearly event is rewarding for his staff, and for him.

“It’s great to see how much fun the kids are having,” Fairbanks said. “Whether it’s interacting with a snake or seeing live birds of prey from the raptor center, they have those moments right here right now, enjoying the spring time and having a lot of fun and enjoying the park. It’s very rewarding in that regard.”

This event is both educational and fun.