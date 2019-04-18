Market Street lane closures planned through 2022

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work to improve Market Street in the Ogden area of New Hanover County could impact drivers for the next three years.

The NC Department of Transportation says intermittent lane closures will start on Market Street tonight and last until mid-November 2022. The DOT says lane closures will be restricted to 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week, to minimize traffic delays.

During the closures, DOT says crews will widen the road to install medians, concrete islands and turn lanes from Lendire Road to Mendenhall Road.

Drivers are urged to stay alert, obey the posted speed limit in the work zone and allow for extra travel time, but if possible, seek alternate routes.

For real-time traffic updates, join the WWAY Operation Gridlock team on the Waze app.