New Hanover County 911 calls rerouted because of fiber cut

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County 911 calls are being rerouted to operators in Brunswick County because of a fiber cut, a spokeswoman says.

New Hanover County spokeswoman Jessica Loeper says the phones were automatically rerouted by AT&T, but they were inadvertently diverted to Mecklenburg County originally. She says that was quickly corrected, and the calls are now going to Brunswick County 911.

Loeper says Brunswick County is assisting and dispatching calls at this time. In addition, New Hanover County has three telecommunicators and a 911 supervisor heading to Brunswick County to be able to dispatch all calls for New Hanover County, Loeper said.

AT&T is currently assessing the issue, but New Hanover County has plans in place and doe not expect an interruption in 911 service, Loeper told WWAY.

An AT&T spokesman did not immediately return a request for more information.