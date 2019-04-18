Seahawk Devontae Caock receives NCCSIA honors

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– UNCW men’s basketball senior Devontae Cacok has been recognized by the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) for the third time in his career.

The 6-7, 240-pound forward averaged 15.2 points and 12.3 rebounds in 33 games for the Seahawks last season, leading the nation with 22 double-doubles. The Riverdale, Ga., performer has collected a bevy of honors with the Seahawks and leaves the program with 21 school records.

Cacok was a Second-Team All-State selection in 2016-17 and a First-Team pick in 2017-18.

NCCSIA announced its selections for the 2018-19 University Division All-State Men’s Basketball Teams on Thursday. Ten student-athletes from eight different North Carolina schools were named to the first and second teams.

Nominations were submitted by North Carolina sports information professionals and voted on by NCCSIA members.

Founded in 2002, NCCSIA is comprised of sports information professionals from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and independent institutions from the state of North Carolina. The purpose of the organization is to promote collegiate athletics at all schools. Membership is open to anyone affiliated with a college, university or conference located in North Carolina, and whose area of responsibility lies within sports information.