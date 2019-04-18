Target recalls wooden toy vehicles due to choking hazard

(WWAY) — Target is recalling nearly 500,000 Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles because they pose a choking hazard to children.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the wheels on the toys can detach.
- Advertisement -
The toys should immediately take them away from their children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.
The toys were sold individually and in assorted packs of eight, online and in-store, from October 2018 through November 2018.
The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger. The item number, DPCI, and UPC can all be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each vehicle.
Item numbers included in the recall include:
|Name
|Item#
|DPCI (Model Number)
|UPC
|Caboose
|89304
|234-18-0100
|765940893043
|Santa in Sleigh
|89297
|234-18-0100
|765940892978
|Ice Cream Truck/Food Truck
|89298
|234-18-0100
|765940892985
|Train
|89301
|234-18-0100
|765940893012
|Police Car
|89303
|234-18-0100
|765940893036
|Firetruck
|89302
|234-18-0100
|765940893029
|Taxi
|89300
|234-18-0100
|765940893005
|Digger
|89299
|234-18-0100
|765940892992
|Toy Vehicles 8-Pack Assortment
|NA
|234-20-0189
|765940893159