Target recalls wooden toy vehicles due to choking hazard

By
WWAY News
-
0
Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles (Photo: USCPSC)

(WWAY) — Target is recalling nearly 500,000 Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles because they pose a choking hazard to children.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the wheels on the toys can detach.

- Advertisement -

The toys should immediately take them away from their children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

The toys were sold individually and in assorted packs of eight, online and in-store, from October 2018 through November 2018.

The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger. The item number, DPCI, and UPC can all be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each vehicle.

Item numbers included in the recall include:

Name Item# DPCI (Model Number) UPC
Caboose 89304 234-18-0100 765940893043
Santa in Sleigh 89297 234-18-0100 765940892978
Ice Cream Truck/Food Truck 89298 234-18-0100 765940892985
Train 89301 234-18-0100 765940893012
Police Car 89303 234-18-0100 765940893036
Firetruck 89302 234-18-0100 765940893029
Taxi 89300 234-18-0100 765940893005
Digger 89299 234-18-0100 765940892992
Toy Vehicles 8-Pack Assortment NA 234-20-0189 765940893159

You Might Also Like