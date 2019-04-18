Target recalls wooden toy vehicles due to choking hazard

(WWAY) — Target is recalling nearly 500,000 Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles because they pose a choking hazard to children.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the wheels on the toys can detach.

The toys should immediately take them away from their children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

The toys were sold individually and in assorted packs of eight, online and in-store, from October 2018 through November 2018.

The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger. The item number, DPCI, and UPC can all be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each vehicle.

Item numbers included in the recall include: