UNCW Club Crossfit putting their fitness to the ultimate test

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW Club Crossfit began back in April of 2017 by founder Jack Fleming. The organization was started with the goal of bringing the sport to the collegiate ranks at UNCW. The Club has given athletes all of skill level an opportunity to try something different.

“My freshman year of college I went to go play beach volleyball and realized I like crossfit a lot more,” says UNCW club member Brynn Carrick. “So, I moved back home and got involved with the team. It’s one of the best decisions I have ever made.”

- Advertisement -

Carrick is one of the four members from the team that are headed to Colorado Springs to compete in the Collegiate Crossfit championships at the Air Force Academy. This is the first time the Seahawks have attended this event and know it will be no easy task.

“We are definitely taking the altitude into consideration,” UNCW Crossfit founder Jack Fleming says. “Our main goal is to go up there to compete; have some fun, and represent UNCW.”

The four members of the team have been training together for nearly a month now in preparation for this weekend. They will be tested on; endurance, strength, and toughness against 17 other university club teams from around the country.

Related Article: New details on UNCW after Hurricane Florence

The event will start on Friday and run through Sunday. If you are interested in joining the UNCW Club Crossfit team or just want to follow along on their journey you can like their Facebook page at UNCW CrossFit Club.