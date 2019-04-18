West Brunswick sweeps the Scorpions in baseball & softball

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– West Brunswick and North Brunswick met in softball and baseball on Thursday night in Leland. It was the Trojans coming out with the sweep over the Scorpions in Mideastern conference play.

Gracie Griffin was dominant in the circle for West Brunswick softball. The Trojans scored in every inning but two on their way to the shutout 6-0 win over North Brunswick. The win improved the Trojans record to now (12-4) on the year (10-2) in the conference. North Brunswick with the loss sees their season record fall to (7-10).

On the baseball diamond it came down to the final out, but West Brunswick held off North for the 3-2 win. Tanner Babson closed out the game on the mound for the Trojans. He recorded a swinging strikeout to end the game. with the tying run on third.

North Brunswick baseball will be back in action on Saturday against Red Springs in the Robeson County Slugfest. The Trojans will take on Maiden, NC on Monday in their Beach Diamond Invitational.