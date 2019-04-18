Wilmington Jewish Film Festival to feature variety of films, art show

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 6th Annual Wilmington Jewish Film Festival returns next weekend and runs from April 28 – May 8.

This year’s film festival will feature a number of films including ‘The Last Suit,’ ‘Hill Start,’ ‘Numbered,’ ‘Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel,’ ‘Golda’s Balcony, ‘The Film,’ ‘Promise at Dawn,’ and ’93 Queen.’

Sunday, April 28, 3 pm

The Last Suit (Spanish with English subtitles) Abraham, an 88-year-old Jewish tailor, travels from Buenos Aires to Poland to locate a friend who saved him from certain death at the end of World War II. After seven decades without any contact, Abraham will try to keep his promise to return to Poland one day. Genre: Drama

Monday, April 29, 7:00 pm

Hill Start (Hebrew and Arabic with English subtitles) In this comic drama Ora is in a coma as the result of a car accident. As her children and other family members try to help her regain consciousness viewers meet a cast of characters including plastic surgeons, a wheelchair-bound marathon coach, a tough private investigator, a yoga instructor, a sensitive belly dancer and a big star in the Arab cinema. Genre: Comedy

Wednesday, May 1, 7:00 pm

Numbered (Hebrew with English subtitles) and several short films. The film is a collage of narratives and photographs of Auschwitz survivors who were tattooed with numbers in the camp. The significance of these numbers to the survivors and their families leads to painful yet ultimately uplifting stories of thriving lives. Genre: Documentary

Sunday, May 5, 2:00 pm

Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel (English) A story of sports and patriotism, this film tells the story of Israel’s national baseball team competing for the first time in the World Baseball Classic. Helped along by the “Mensch on the Bench”, the team discovers pride in representing Israel on the international stage. Genre: Documentary/Comedy/Sports.

Q & A discussion with Steve and Eileen Kalish local residents who traveled with their son while he played for Team Israel after the screening.

Sunday, May 5, 7:00 pm

Golda’s Balcony, The Film (English) Actress Tovah Feldshuh gives a riveting performance as Golda Meir, portraying her life and her leadership of Israel during the fateful days of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The longest-running one-woman show in Broadway history comes to film – it is not to be missed! Genre: Biography

Monday, May 6, 7:00 pm

Promise At Dawn (French with English subtitles) Follow the true story of French author Romain Gary as he recounts his life in this richly colorful tapestry of poetry and adventure under the influence of a very strong Jewish mother. From his youth in Poland to fighting for France in WWll, this life story leads to a quiet and memorable ending. Genre: Biography/Drama

Wednesday, May 8, 7:00 pm

93Queen(English) Tenacious ultra-Orthodox women challenge the status quo of their patriarchal community to create New York’s first all-female ambulance corps, resulting in an ideological tug of war with the observant men in their Borough Park enclave, in this rousing story of female empowerment and cultural disruption. Genre: Documentary.

Skype interview with Paula Eiselt, filmmaker, following screening.

Festival passes to see all films are available for $75 but the fee increases to $85 starting, Monday, April 22.

General admission for the Sunday, April 28, film and dinner is $20. Students with ID and Active Military is $14.

General admission for all other films is $10. Students with ID and Active Military is $7. Individual tickets are available through the Thalian Hall Box Office.

The festival is also partnering with Art in Bloom Gallery to present ‘Jewish Journeys,’ a visual art exhibit featuring paintings, sculpture and mixed media artwork. The exhibit will be April 25 – May 8 at the gallery located at 210 Princess Street in downtown Wilmington.

For questions about the event, email info@wilmingtonjff.org