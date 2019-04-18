Wilmington man sentenced to nine years for selling crack cocaine

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man who was on federal supervised release when he was arrested following a drug deal was sentenced to nine years in prison.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Andrea Bloodworth, 57, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and a quantity of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base and cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Thursday, Judge Terrence Boyle sentenced Bloodworth to nine years, followed by four years of supervised release.

On January 9, 2018, Bloodworth fled from New Hanover County Sheriff’s Vice Detectives as they attempted to stop his vehicle, following what they observed to be a drug transaction in the Walmart parking lot on Sigmon Road in Wilmington.

Detectives eventually stopped him. They also learned while trying to flee, Bloodworth told a passenger to conceal individual baggies of crack cocaine in a pill bottle.

On May 17, 2018, the Wilmington Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Unit executed a search warrant at Bloodworth’s home on Manley Avenue. Law Enforcement found crack cocaine, cocaine, a loaded .22 caliber handgun, and more than $10,000 in United States currency.

Bloodworth was on federal supervised release at the time of his arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Bloodworth has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1979.