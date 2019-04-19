A pup and her owner reunited after almost a month

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sometimes women like to play hard to get, apparently that applies to dogs as well.

We told you about Wayne Rouse’s great Pyrenees, Holly, who went missing almost four weeks ago, wandering around Carolina Beach.

- Advertisement -

Holly is a “working dog,” and since being adopted, she has been unemployed. Rouse and other rescue volunteers believe that she was looking for a job whilst being M.I.A, which is protecting small animals.

To lure her in, Rouse set up a chicken pen in his yard with an automated door to close her in.

Thursday night, the plan worked.

Rouse and his team are relieved and ecstatic for Holly’s return, and are grateful for all of the efforts that Carolina Beach citizens have given on the search.