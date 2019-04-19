At least two drivers rescued in Hendersonville flooding

Friday’s relentless rain has already caused widespread problems in Henderson County, where police and rescue crews have helped people stranded in their cars.

It’s likely to be a busy day for emergency workers and towing services.

- Advertisement -

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Henderson County until 9:15 p.m.

The driver of a van got stuck in a flooded parking lot about an hour ago.

Rescuers responded and got her out of the vehicle, and a towing service was finally able to pull the van out.

There’s police tape up on one section of a parking lot at the Beverly Hanks center on Main Street.

Also on Friday morning, several employees in the Beverly Hanks center parked in the flooded area have not been able to get out, and have had to rely on others for a ride out.