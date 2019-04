SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Ana Elizabeth Chilel, 25, was last seen Thursday night around 8:30 in Shallotte walking near Mcmilly road.

The Sheriff’s Office said Chilel is Hispanic, has light brown hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs about 125 lbs.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Hester at (910)713-8360.