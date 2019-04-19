Christian community prepares for Easter, celebrates Good Friday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — To some people, Good Friday means a long weekend. But to the people at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Friday was about recognizing Jesus’s crucifixion.

The church held its Good Friday liturgy.

A eucharistic minister with the church says people often think Christmas is the most important holiday.

She says Easter is important because it honors the death of Jesus.

Janice Jordan says Good Friday is about recognizing what Jesus gave up for his people.

“We’re celebrating the death of Jesus,” Jordan said. “We recognize it as the reason that we are saved. He died for us. For our sins. He conquered sin and He conquered death, so it makes it a very precious time.”

Jordan says the church will hold two Easter masses Sunday. One at 8:30 a.m. and another at 10:30 a.m.

There will also be an Easter vigil mass Friday at 8 p.m.