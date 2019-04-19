Diamond Hawks fall to Hofstra in series opener

HEMPSTEAD, NY (WWAY)– UNCW baseball collected just two hits on Friday afternoon as the Seahawks fell to Hofstra in the series opener, 7-3. The loss drops UNCW’s record to now (20-19, 5-5).

Junior Luke Gesell took the loss on the mound for UNCW. He pitched 5.1 innings allowing three runs, but he did strikeout six Pride hitters. Noah Bridges was the lone bright spot in the game for the Seahawk offense. Bridges hit a two RBI double in the top of the 7th to trim Hofstra’s lead down to three.

Ryan Morash got the scoring started for the Pride, when he hit a solo-home run in the bottom of the third inning. Hofstra would add insurance runs in the 4th, 6th, and 7th innings to secure the win.

Game two of the three game series is set for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon from Hempstead.