IHOP employees find naked toddler in parking lot, adults passed out in van

PANAMA CITY, FL (WWAY) — A woman and her fiance face charges after a naked toddler was found wandering around a Panama City parking lot.

Panama City Police say it happened April 12. IHOP employees arrived at the restaurant at around 5:30 a.m. and noticed a toddler with no clothes on wandering around the parking lot. An employee wrapped the toddler in an apron.

They also noticed a van in the parking lot with two adults passed out inside and were unable to wake the adults up.

The adults were identified as Jordyn Freeman, 24, and Randy McMillin, 27, of West Portsmouth, Ohio. Police say both were under the influence of drugs and officers could see the drugs inside the van.

Officers also found nine-month old twins in the van. One was covered with blankets and pillows.

All three children appeared to be in good health but needed clean clothes and diapers. Police helped care for the children by changing their clothing while the IHOP employees provided the children with pancakes.

The Department of Children and Families responded and took custody of the children.

Officers took Freeman, the biological mother of children, and her fiancé McMillin to the Bay County Jail.

They are charged with Child Neglect, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.