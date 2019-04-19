Pender County private road narrowed down to one lane until further notice

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The residents of Cedar Landing and Creek Estates will not be making Cedar Ave. a toll road for the holiday weekend, but there is another road block to look out for.

One resident from the neighborhood near Surf City says Cedar Ave. has been narrowed down to one lane.

- Advertisement -

He says that between the traffic and damage from Florence, the community cannot afford to repair the private road.

He says the road will stay one lane until they can get raise money for the repairs.