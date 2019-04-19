Rip currents are nothing to mess around with

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A close encounter on Wednesday with a rip current at Fort Fisher serves as a reminder on how dangerous the ocean can be, especially when lifeguards aren’t on duty yet.

As temperatures get warmer, we’ll see more people hitting the beach, and while having fun is important, safety is the number one priority.

Lane Marshburn, the Wrightsville Beach Coast Guard officer in charge, who is also an avid surfer explained a few rules if you’re caught in a rip current.

“Don’t try to swim against the current, the flow of that rip,” Marshburn said. “Try to swim parallel to the beach and keep your wits about you and then try to make your way to the beach.”

Another pro tip is to always swim with a buddy, and make sure there’s people around on the beach in case something goes awry.

“If there’s a lifeguard by, pay attention to what flag they’re flying and actually just talk to them. if you’re from out of town talk to the lifeguard about rip currents,” Marshburn added.

Think of the beach flag color code as a traffic light– green means go, yellow means be cautious, red means don’t go. On a holiday weekend, there won’t be a lifeguard around to enforce it, so if your Passover or Easter plans include making a splash, it’ll be at your own risk.