Seahawk women’s basketball duo earns All-NCCSIA honors

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Athletics)– UNCW redshirt junior guard GiGi Smith and redshirt senior guard Shrita Parker have been recognized by the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) as members of the 2018-19 University Division All-State Women’s Basketball Teams.

Smith earned First-Team All-State recognition while Parker was named to the All-State Second Team.

A Second-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection, Smith ranked eighth in the CAA with a 14.9 scoring average while starting all 30 games. The Norfolk, Va., native scored in double figures in 28-of-30 games, including a team-high seven 20-point efforts. Smith netted a career-high 27 points against Belmont Abbey in her UNCW debut and helped the Seahawks earn a comeback win at Elon with 22 points.

Parker, who hails from Virginia Beach, Va., paced the Seahawks in scoring by averaging 15.0 points per game, which ranked seventh in the CAA. A starter in 24-of-25 contests, the Second-Team All-CAA honoree recorded 19 double-digit scoring efforts, including a career-high 36 points at NC Central on Nov. 20, and was named as the USBWA National Player-of-the-Week in January after guiding UNCW to victories over James Madison and Towson.

A total of 10 student-athletes from seven different North Carolina schools were named to the NCCSIA All-State First and Second teams. Five different colleges and universities were represented on the All-State First Team, including High Point University, UNC Asheville, North Carolina A&T, Charlotte, and UNCW.

Nominations were submitted by North Carolina sports information professionals and voted on by NCCSIA members.

Founded in 2002, the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association is comprised of sports information professionals from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and independent institutions from the state of North Carolina. The purpose of the organization is to promote collegiate athletics at all schools. Membership is open to anyone affiliated with a college, university or conference located in North Carolina, and whose area of responsibility lies within sports information.

NCCSIA selects all-state teams in the University (Division I) and College (Division II, III, NAIA) divisions for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, softball and baseball.