WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re flying out for the holiday weekend or spring break, you’d better check your flight’s status at Wilmington International Airport.

A handful of arrivals and departures have been cancelled.

So far, American Airlines flights arriving from Charlotte at 3:26 p.m. and 5:23 p.m. have been cancelled.

The 5:23 p.m. American Airlines flight from ILM to Charlotte has also been cancelled.

You can check the status of flights here.