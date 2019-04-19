Severe weather swept the Southeast Friday, leaving behind a mess

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings kept our Stormtrack3 weather center active. The severe weather that swept across the Southeast Friday afternoon and evening added almost 300 storm reports to the National Weather Service database.

256 out of the 264 storm reports from Friday were wind related including downed power lines and trees. Multiple reports of roofs blown off in Bladen County started around 4 p.m.

Around 5 p.m., the brunt of the storm reports were added from across the Cape Fear from Lake Waccamaw to Holden Beach to Leland.

WWAY’s Sports Anchor Tanner Barth observed a tree snapped in half along Highway 17 in Leland at 5:35 pm.

If you have any pictures of storm damage and would like to report it, send photos to our studio at newsroom@wwaytv3.com .