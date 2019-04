Every week Wills Maxwell gives a comedic report on the news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

At 6-years-old, DJ Arch Jnr is the world’s youngest DJ.

Scientists are creating lab-grown meat.

The Louvre is offering a chance to spend the night.

Watch “What Did We Miss?” every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.