Loved ones mourn the loss of two children at Pender County High School

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We told you about the accident earlier this week on Interstate 140 near the Highway 117 overpass, when a mother and her two children hydroplaned off the road.

Unfortunately, neither of the two children survived the crash.

Saturday, Pender County High School welcomed the family’s loved ones to a viewing and funeral service for Martha Holyfield’s children, Calvin Ennis Jr., 7, and Brittany Holyfield, 16.

It seems that most people, like Sharon Williams, have only fond memories of both children.

Williams drove Calvin to Penderlea Elementary School on bus 219 for three years.

“We called him the little preacher at school,” Williams said. “He always had a loving smile. He was one of the greatest children I’ve had on my bus and it was a pleasure for me to have been his bus driver.”

Brittany was a member of the JROTC program, and Lt. (R) Willie Themes, the director of the program said that Brittany was a natural leader among the ranks of JROTC, always motivating others to do their best.

“One of the things we always talked about in JROTC was setting goals and fulfilling your dreams and I know that’s what she wants for all the cadets,” Themes said.